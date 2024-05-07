Citigroup Trims Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price to $44.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 185,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $822.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.