Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.88-4.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.63.

FIS traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. 5,457,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,767. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

