Safe Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Safe has a market cap of $44.95 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00034438 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.13246329 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

