Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BFH traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,043. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.