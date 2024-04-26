Bfsg LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $564.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.24. The company has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

