Private Advisor Group LLC Has $85.36 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $85,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.