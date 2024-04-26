Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 269 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.
VB opened at $215.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
