Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $816.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

