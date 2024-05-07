Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.040-1.160 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $666.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

