Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.040-1.160 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $666.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phibro Animal Health
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.