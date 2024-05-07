The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

