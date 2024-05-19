Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.68 or 0.00011484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $179.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00123555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.95358472 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1015 active market(s) with $233,054,598.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.