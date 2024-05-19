Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 38.58 and a quick ratio of 38.58.
Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
