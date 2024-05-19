ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $556,982.94 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $556,982.94 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

