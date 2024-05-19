NEAR Protocol Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.91 or 0.00011830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.53 billion and approximately $316.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,191,426,844 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,403,927 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,191,334,457 with 1,077,238,158 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.91708696 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 407 active market(s) with $300,549,886.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

