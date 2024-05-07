Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $124.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 806.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

