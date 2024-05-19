Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.99

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.99 and traded as high as $40.67. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 8,158 shares traded.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

