Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.48. Coffee shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 33,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

