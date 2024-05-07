Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $260.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.85.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $226.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.06. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

