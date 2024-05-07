Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DBD opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $132,040 and have sold 458,315 shares worth $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

