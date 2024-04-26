Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Delek US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

