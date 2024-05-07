Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 7th (ACLX, ADEA, ADUS, AHT, ALTO, AMG, AMR, AVNS, AXON, AXSM)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 7th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on the stock.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 625 ($7.85) target price on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at CJS Securities.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($56.53) target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $900.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $825.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 910 ($11.43) price target on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price target on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $462.00 target price on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

