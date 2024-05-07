iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,024,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $55,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 477,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,723. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

