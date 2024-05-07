Analysts’ Downgrades for May 7th (CVS, HBNC, IART, IDCC, ISSC, KNOP, LYRA, QUAD, TDC, VSTS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 7th:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Get CVS Health Co alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $13.40 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.