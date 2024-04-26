Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 12.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 650,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 110,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

