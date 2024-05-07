SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech Stock Down 2.3 %

SNES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,070. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

