Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of KVH Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

