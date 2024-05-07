Canaccord Genuity Group Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $30.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

EVER has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 818,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

