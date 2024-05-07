Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.99).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
