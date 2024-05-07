Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 549,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,045. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

