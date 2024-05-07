Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$78.37 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Shares of GUD stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,192. The stock has a market cap of C$594.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

