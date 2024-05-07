Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $138.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Freshpet stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,280. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

