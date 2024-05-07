Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 568 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 29.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 121.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.69.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.27. The stock had a trading volume of 369,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.10 and its 200 day moving average is $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

