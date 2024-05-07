Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Progressive stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.05. The stock had a trading volume of 465,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,781. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $216.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.