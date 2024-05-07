Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($96.73) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($83.29) to GBX 6,610 ($83.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.63) to GBX 5,900 ($74.12) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,301.25 ($79.16).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 122 ($1.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,589 ($70.21). 68,034,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,347.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($74.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.90, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($65.53), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($258,113.37). 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

