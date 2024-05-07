Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 187.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,524. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $752.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.