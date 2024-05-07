Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,423. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

