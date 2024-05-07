GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Buys Shares of 1,351 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.71. 405,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,016. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.07 and its 200 day moving average is $438.74. The firm has a market cap of $421.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,088 shares of company stock valued at $329,657,858 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

