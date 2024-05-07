Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $890,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,850,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,225,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.87. 774,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

