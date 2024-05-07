argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
argenx Price Performance
argenx stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,057. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
