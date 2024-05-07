Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 714.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.99. 181,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,571. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

