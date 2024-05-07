Portillo’s’ (PTLO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Portillo’s stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,857. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $811.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

