Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,293,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after purchasing an additional 584,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,758,680. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.