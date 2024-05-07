S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.56. The company had a trading volume of 146,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

