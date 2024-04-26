Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 65,184 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 210.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.82% of AMREP worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $37,136.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,248.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $61,149.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 338,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $37,136.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $122,248.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,572 shares of company stock worth $1,421,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

About AMREP

(Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.