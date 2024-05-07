ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.
ONE Gas Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. 140,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,552. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
