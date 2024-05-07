Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 377,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

