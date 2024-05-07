Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 13.32%.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,441. The company has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

