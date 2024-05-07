GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GENK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,756. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

