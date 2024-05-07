Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSTA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

