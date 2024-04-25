Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $9,971.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,506.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.01 or 0.00743477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00130570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00186483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00104642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,236,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

